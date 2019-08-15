Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|69.98
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk and Volatility
A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 539.84%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
