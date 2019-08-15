Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.98 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 539.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.