Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Contrasting side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.1 and 11.1. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 4.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.