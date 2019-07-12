Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.54 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

11.1 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 24.93% and its consensus price target is $23.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. About 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.