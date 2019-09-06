Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparison side by side

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.46 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.4 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $12, which is potential 123.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.