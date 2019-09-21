Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 249.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.