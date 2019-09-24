Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 652.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.