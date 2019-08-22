Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.88% and its average price target is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 46.3% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.