Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Array BioPharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 0.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.