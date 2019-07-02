Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.90 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

11.1 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 182.38% and its average target price is $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 57.4% respectively. About 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.