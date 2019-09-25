Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stock Price Rose While Rbf Capital Decreased Its Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding Has Boosted by Aurelius Capital Management Lp

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 71,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 522,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 593,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 218,788 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 68,485 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 174,742 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 328,939 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 21,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested in 9,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement has 18,979 shares. James Investment Rech owns 8,811 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 728,833 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 425,316 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Putnam Invests Lc holds 7.23M shares. 303,433 were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Company.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 425,315 shares to 600,315 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 376,155 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 7.22M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 136,550 shares. D E Shaw And Com owns 1.11 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Spark Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,164 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 5,480 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 40,079 shares. Oarsman accumulated 0.17% or 41,325 shares. 1.16 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 377,989 shares. Neuberger Berman reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).