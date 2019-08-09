Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shares Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $930,945

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 1.48M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.62% or 41,112 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 414,258 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 3.48 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 4.20 million shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 144,025 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 16,936 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Weatherstone Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.57% stake. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,040 shares. American Comml Bank holds 1.87% or 109,481 shares in its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 71,744 shares. First Wilshire Secs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney invested in 192,630 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares to 52,366 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Naher Ulrich bought 10,000 shares worth $100,619. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $47,224 was made by GREENFIELD GARY G on Tuesday, May 28. On Wednesday, March 13 RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 19,100 shares. The insider Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 was made by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 40 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 10,647 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,229 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 356,963 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 224,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 26,277 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 576,597 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 185,797 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 5.84M shares. Court Place Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.