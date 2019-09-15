Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Lmr Partners Llp Increases Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 38,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 524,290 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 301.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 7,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 9,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 2,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,831 shares to 683 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,679 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 382,729 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

