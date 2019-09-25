Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $374,400; Vision Capital Management Has Upped Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake by $2.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $196.3. About 552,010 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 48.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.98M market cap company. It closed at $11.87 lastly. It is down 27.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Andra Ap invested in 0.25% or 46,400 shares. Salem Mngmt reported 1,100 shares stake. Notis reported 1.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amg Natl Tru Bank owns 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,297 shares. Epoch Investment holds 0.59% or 714,450 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 56,019 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 15,637 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,342 shares. Moreover, Opus Point Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,397 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 357 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation accumulated 6,270 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.12% or 4,528 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc accumulated 31,245 shares. Tdam Usa holds 11,663 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why The Medicines Company Stock Soared Again on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf Unveils Next-Generation Banking Solutions Built For The Transforming Financial Services Industry – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Top Small-Cap Stocks Of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf names permanent CFO, adds two senior execs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Bartlett & Co Limited invested in 366 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 28,600 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Smith Graham And Advisors LP owns 1.28% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 1.29M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 228,031 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.16 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 179,215 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 5,714 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Group. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 1.74 million shares.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.