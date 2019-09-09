Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position by $1.04 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 19,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.99 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 12.50M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp analyzed 141,200 shares as the company's stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 239,964 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf appoints Zeeshan Naqvi to treasurer – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Just Popped 16.5% – Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Gained 116.2% in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,349 activity. Shares for $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L. Naher Ulrich bought 10,000 shares worth $102,100. $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Tuesday, May 28.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $16.32M for 13.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.