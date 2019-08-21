Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Blackrock Lowered Its Position; Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Home Depot Com (HD) Position by $317,060; Stock Value Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 174,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 11.16M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.59 million, down from 11.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 750,584 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 7.55 million shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 249,331 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $314.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 63.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 68.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. 57,667 are owned by Amer Grp. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 934,516 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Company reported 152 shares stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 11,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 2.14 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,160 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 448,389 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bankshares has 118,459 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 215,451 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 114,360 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp reported 217,322 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $934,650 activity. Another trade for 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 was made by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $47,224. 22,222 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $195,456 were bought by Schmid Gerrard. Shares for $102,100 were bought by Naher Ulrich on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 was made by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4.

