Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Holding; Westwood Global Investments Position in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Has Boosted by $2.84 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 38,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 830,637 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43M, up from 18.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 1.29 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 695,873 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 21,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Bartlett And Co Lc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 71,836 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 56,205 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Rothschild Inv Il owns 114,954 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Geode Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 995,824 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 5.69M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 555,062 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 483,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter And Com Brokerage Incorporated has 20,129 shares.

