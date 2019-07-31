Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Rose, Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 94,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 95,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 438,489 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.78M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 323,631 shares to 699,400 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 15,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd Co stated it has 25,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Sei Invests has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 66,663 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.78 million shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 16,400 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 356,963 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Cutter And Communications Brokerage holds 0.07% or 21,229 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Oppenheimer And Co has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.02% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 11,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Panagora Asset accumulated 477,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Naher Ulrich also bought $109,590 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. The insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581. Another trade for 22,222 shares valued at $195,456 was made by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4. COSTELLO ELLEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $25,275. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12M shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 88,307 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 122,411 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 509,105 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 59,277 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eqis Capital Management accumulated 2,856 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 143,147 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 16,181 shares stake. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.26 million shares or 5.86% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group invested in 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 90,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co owns 2.85M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 1,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 582,712 shares stake.