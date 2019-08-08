Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ci Investments Lowered Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake as Share Price Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 144,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.42M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 864,029 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Millennium Lc invested in 356,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ellington Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 6,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 6.88 million shares. Spark Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 55,600 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 11,578 shares. 452,944 were reported by Great Lakes Limited Liability Com. 28,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 0.01% or 66,663 shares. The New York-based American International Group has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 498,923 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. $47,224 worth of stock was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Tuesday, May 28. 19,100 shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, worth $201,270. 22,222 shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard, worth $195,456 on Monday, March 4. 2,500 shares were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN, worth $25,275. $189,581 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 917,077 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 52,053 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 12.20 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 156,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.52% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Northern holds 0.02% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 4,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 504,698 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 75,685 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Btc Cap Mgmt Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,533 shares.