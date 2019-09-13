Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Valuation Rose While Wealthquest Lowered Its Holding

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.6. About 300,301 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 397,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.20 million, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 381,264 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,746 shares to 116,005 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 359,787 shares to 147,924 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,787 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Divid Growth (DGRW).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity. $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13.