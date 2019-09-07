Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Computer Systems companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 84.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.01% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 0.00% 849.80% -12.60% Industry Average 9.67% 849.80% 11.70%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 410.75M 4.25B 33.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 4.50 3.00 2.47

As a group, Diversified Computer Systems companies have a potential upside of 89.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 35.18% 49.89% 55.42% 231.19% 27.03% 458.63% Industry Average 35.18% 18.06% 31.25% 107.21% 25.90% 137.92%

For the past year Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 2.20 Quick Ratio. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.76. In other hand, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s peers have beta of 1.65 which is 64.50% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s peers beat Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated on 3 of the 4 factors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates in four segments: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine (ATM) outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software. The company also provides financial self-service support and maintenance services comprising installation and ongoing maintenance of products, availability management, branch automation, and distribution channel consulting; outsourced and managed services, such as remote monitoring, troubleshooting, transaction processing, currency management, maintenance, and online communication services; and strategic analysis and planning for new systems, systems integration, architectural engineering, consulting, and project management services, as well as multi-vendor services. In addition, it offers electronic security services and products; security monitoring solutions comprising remote monitoring and diagnostics, fire detection, intrusion protection, managed access control, energy management, remote video management and storage, logical security, and Web-based solutions; and physical security and facility products. Further, the company provides development, training, support, and maintenance of elections and lottery equipment, networking, tabulation, and diagnostic software; and IT solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.