Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) and Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Comparison side by side

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) and Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) are two firms in the Diversified Computer Systems that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 11 0.20 N/A -6.71 0.00 Cray Inc. 32 3.66 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and Cray Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 0.00% 849.8% -12.6% Cray Inc. 0.00% -22% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta means Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cray Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Cray Inc. has 3.3 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cray Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and Cray Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 99.8%. 2.2% are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cray Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated 35.18% 49.89% 55.42% 231.19% 27.03% 458.63% Cray Inc. -0.03% -0.32% 32.77% 60.37% 44.63% 60.44%

For the past year Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Cray Inc.

Summary

Cray Inc. beats Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates in four segments: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine (ATM) outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software. The company also provides financial self-service support and maintenance services comprising installation and ongoing maintenance of products, availability management, branch automation, and distribution channel consulting; outsourced and managed services, such as remote monitoring, troubleshooting, transaction processing, currency management, maintenance, and online communication services; and strategic analysis and planning for new systems, systems integration, architectural engineering, consulting, and project management services, as well as multi-vendor services. In addition, it offers electronic security services and products; security monitoring solutions comprising remote monitoring and diagnostics, fire detection, intrusion protection, managed access control, energy management, remote video management and storage, logical security, and Web-based solutions; and physical security and facility products. Further, the company provides development, training, support, and maintenance of elections and lottery equipment, networking, tabulation, and diagnostic software; and IT solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising Cray Sonexion storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.