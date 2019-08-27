Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Price Rose While Bb&T Decreased by $375,848 Its Stake; Twitter (Put) (TWTR) Holder Css Decreased Position by $640,000

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 34,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 16,435 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 50,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 602,166 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Css Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 7.25M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust Tru reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 525 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 28,600 shares. Prudential reported 1.85 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications invested in 26,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.03M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 10 invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 1.21 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 24,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 151,025 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 445,474 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Spark Inv Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 55,600 shares in its portfolio.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientifi (NYSE:BSX) by 8,024 shares to 52,680 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $934,650 activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $25,275 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of stock or 22,222 shares. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $47,224. 10,000 shares were bought by Naher Ulrich, worth $102,100 on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 363,785 shares. Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 25,790 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 5,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 207,220 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 47,248 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 6,947 shares. Dana Invest Advsr reported 70,251 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 9,185 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Com. Andra Ap invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 60,800 shares. 15,319 are held by Strs Ohio.