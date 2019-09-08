Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stake Increased by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Upped Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake by $1.12 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 47,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 102,871 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 55,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 749,194 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 23,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 292,812 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 268,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.78M shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Sp Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 14,683 shares to 77,055 shares, valued at $3.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,197 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,719 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Naher Ulrich bought $100,619. $201,270 worth of stock was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. Shares for $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 20,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 291,541 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,535 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 34,016 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 445,474 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 21,500 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 900 shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 74 were accumulated by Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moody Bancshares Division owns 3,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 281,506 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 97,554 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.