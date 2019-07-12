Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Share Value Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Cut Its Holding; Abrams Capital Management LP Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut by $4.63 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 610,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 89,807 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68 million, down from 8.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1.57M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 252,970 shares. Miller Howard Inc Ny holds 1.92 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company owns 2,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 1.04 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% or 38,849 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck accumulated 19,361 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 6.38 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.32% or 9.68M shares in its portfolio. C V Starr Company stated it has 92,631 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company invested in 92,259 shares. Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 1,550 shares. Covington Mngmt invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $522.87 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 29,760 shares to 163,260 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).