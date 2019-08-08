Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Reaches $14.33 After 3.00% Up Move; Capital Planning Advisors Cut Citigroup (C) Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 66.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 7,600 shares with $473,000 value, down from 22,739 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $150.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 7.58M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 749,650 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From BoardThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.10 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $14.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DBD worth $33.00M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 3,327 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Pictet Retail Bank Ltd reported 18,739 shares stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 59,108 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital accumulated 6,275 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Rench Wealth Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Murphy Cap Mngmt has 35,084 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,022 shares. Fil Limited holds 5.92 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 25.34 million shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 8,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 23,600 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Blume Mngmt has 48,043 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset reported 29,919 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,032 shares to 23,905 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 3,223 shares and now owns 98,096 shares. Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 11,578 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 615,249 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.03% or 1.85 million shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 185,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 152,919 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 41,641 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 117,649 shares. Ancora Advsr invested in 0.93% or 2.03M shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,786 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. â€“ DBD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.