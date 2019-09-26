Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Reaches $11.44 After 3.00% Down Move; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Position

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 315,393 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKEThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $877.97M company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $11.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DBD worth $26.34 million less.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 20.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,312 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 35,859 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 45,171 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $16.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 670,180 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 786,499 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 51,224 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.95% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 205,180 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 44,497 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Intl Grp Incorporated reported 88,614 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 40,499 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 750,000 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0.01% or 4,169 shares. Regions Fin holds 25,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 275,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 13,913 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 10.16% above currents $34.04 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, July 29. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 26 by Raymond James.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dish’s Ergen upbeat ahead of streaming ‘bloodbath’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DISH named #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction by JD Power for the second consecutive year – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altitude Sports goes dark on Dish Network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.66M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES also bought $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 60,471 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 26,057 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 87,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 121,314 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 51,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 23,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13,164 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 12,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd holds 2.42 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 11,700 shares.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diebold gets a bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE:DBD Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 3, 2019 in Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $877.97 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.