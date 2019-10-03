Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) EPS Estimated At $0.24; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shorts Lowered By 8.05%

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 139.34% from last quarter’s $-0.61 EPS. DBD’s profit would be $17.84M giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 630,632 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) had a decrease of 8.05% in short interest. HIW’s SI was 1.29M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.05% from 1.41M shares previously. With 587,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)’s short sellers to cover HIW’s short positions. The SI to Highwoods Properties Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 65,539 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold gets a bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 196 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 28,600 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 449,866 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 117,649 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.4% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership invested in 216,404 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 2.48M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,981 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 41,491 shares. Shell Asset Management Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 25,712 shares.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $723.41 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $45,658 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 34.7 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.