Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Morgan Stanley Cut By $3.84 Million Its Synaptics (SYNA) Holding

Morgan Stanley decreased Synaptics Inc (SYNA) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 98,467 shares as Synaptics Inc (SYNA)’s stock declined 20.88%. The Morgan Stanley holds 89,549 shares with $3.56M value, down from 188,016 last quarter. Synaptics Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 411,665 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see -77.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 604,359 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited Co holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc reported 400 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 206,237 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 51,985 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation has 129 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 26,277 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 98,431 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 21,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 114,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 1.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.03M shares.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $723.03 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, RMED, TEVA and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN, worth $27,467 on Thursday, March 14. $195,456 worth of stock was bought by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4. Naher Ulrich bought $100,619 worth of stock. GREENFIELD GARY G also bought $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. The insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L also bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group invested in 154,029 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 679,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Cwm holds 0.21% or 261,604 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,661 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 14,779 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd stated it has 339,374 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Foundry Llc holds 0.01% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 141,636 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 17,907 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 56,289 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 53,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 114.29% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.15% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley increased Putnam Premier Income Tr (NYSE:PPT) stake by 83,024 shares to 2.61M valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Etf Managers Tr stake by 59,076 shares and now owns 102,872 shares. Gannett Co Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Synaptics had 14 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Susquehanna maintained Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) rating on Monday, March 18. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $36 target. Needham maintained Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RUN, DE – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synaptics to Report Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2019 Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Synaptics Is A Potential Rebound Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grim Mobile and IoT Market Mars Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.