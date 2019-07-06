Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Daktronics (DAKT) Sentiment Is 1.4

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 59 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 42 decreased and sold holdings in Daktronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 23.33 million shares, down from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Daktronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 33 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see -77.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 432,026 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. Shares for $100,619 were bought by Naher Ulrich. $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. Schmid Gerrard also bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. On Tuesday, May 28 GREENFIELD GARY G bought $47,224 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 5,000 shares. 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581 worth of stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $732.99 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 452,944 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 146,577 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 41,641 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 152,919 shares. 1,167 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,937 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 25,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10 stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 5.84 million shares. 55,925 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 70,022 shares. Mariner Lc has 13,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 51,985 shares. 25,805 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $295.48 million. It operates through five divisions: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 185,894 shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) has declined 22.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.88% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. for 328,016 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 135,295 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.47% invested in the company for 205,526 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 247,050 shares.