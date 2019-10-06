Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) At $9.90 Forms Top; Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) formed multiple top with $10.79 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.90 share price. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) has $781.65M valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors

Harding Loevner Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 499,839 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 5.68M shares with $961.89 million value, up from 5.18M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $433.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 39.43% above currents $170.34 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 1.13M shares to 2.70 million valued at $99.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 645,827 shares and now owns 2.47 million shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc owns 7.22M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Limited has 3.88% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Geode Management Lc holds 995,824 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 48,531 shares. Strs Ohio reported 38,400 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested in 13,306 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 63,807 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 134,559 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Macnealy Hoover Investment Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 169,022 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 26,057 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 1.11M shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $45,658 was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G.