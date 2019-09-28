Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Adomani (ADOM) SI Increased By 0.22%

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) had an increase of 0.22% in short interest. ADOM’s SI was 898,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.22% from 896,400 shares previously. With 961,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM)’s short sellers to cover ADOM’s short positions. The SI to Adomani Inc’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0862. About 25,441 shares traded. ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) has declined 69.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADOM News: 13/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of ADOMANI, Inc. (ADOM) on Behalf of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – NASDAQ Halts $LFIN. SEC Takes action to ” ‘quickly’ prevent more than $27 million in alleged illicit trading profits from being transferred out of the country.” Good job. Now, regulators need to halt or eliminate the RegA+ program. Total disaster; 09/05/2018 – ADOMANI INC – NET LOSS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $4.1 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ ADOMANI Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADOM)

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 139.34% from last quarter’s $-0.61 EPS. DBD’s profit would be $18.42M giving it 11.90 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1.57 million shares traded or 30.59% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, makes, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. The company has market cap of $6.28 million. The Company’s products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. It currently has negative earnings.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $876.44 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $47,224 was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors invested in 33,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Inv owns 6,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 134,559 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 220,777 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 369,294 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 25,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 18,694 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 483,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 41,641 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 26,800 shares. 180,276 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Sei Invs Co reported 17,018 shares.

