DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) EPS Estimated At $1.21; McBride plc (LON:MCB) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering McBride PLC (LON:MCB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McBride PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained McBride plc (LON:MCB) rating on Monday, February 25. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 95 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, July 11. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See McBride plc (LON:MCB) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 75.00 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 110.00 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 95.00 Reiteration

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $111.37 million giving it 6.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 2.52M shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of 124.30 million GBP. The firm offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It also provides personal care products, which include bath and shower products comprising bath foams, shower gels, mousses, and liquid soaps; skin care products, such as day and night creams, serums, lotions, and cleansers, as well as general body, hand and foot care, and self-tanning creams; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling solutions.

The stock increased 4.62% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 68. About 25,912 shares traded. McBride plc (LON:MCB) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.