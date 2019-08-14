DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) EPS Estimated At $1.21; AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (ARHOF) SI Increased By 6.85%

AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARHOF) had an increase of 6.85% in short interest. ARHOF’s SI was 71,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.85% from 67,200 shares previously. It closed at $9.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $1.21 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. DKS’s profit would be $111.36M giving it 6.85 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s analysts see 95.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 2.06 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.43’s average target is 12.91% above currents $33.15 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.