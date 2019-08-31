Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $9.26 Million; Donegal Group Class A (DGICA) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $919,438 as Stock Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc Class A (DGICA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 70,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 875,012 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 804,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 13,181 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 2.62 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 243,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 691,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,995 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.23% or 340,124 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 33,440 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 16,500 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Northern holds 2.88M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap invested in 3.28 million shares. Fmr Ltd owns 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gp has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 144,432 shares.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $110.02M for 7.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6,321 shares to 23,289 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 53,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,308 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 64,933 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 4,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,800 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 135,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,310 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,245 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank owns 22,800 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Legal General Gp Public Lc stated it has 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,423 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 516,743 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) or 1,987 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity.