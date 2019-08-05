Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Rwwm Has Lowered Its Holding by $440,028 as Valuation Rose; Spark Investment Management Cut Its Agco (AGCO) Position as Valuation Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 35,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 26,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 370,900 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 1.60M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $114.90M for 6.84 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Portformulas has 3,179 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cibc World Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,815 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 231 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 46,393 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 170,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Lpl Finance Lc owns 10,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 5,759 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 147,309 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company accumulated 86,967 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $536,715 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by COLLAR GARY L, worth $322,215.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 143,400 shares to 276,700 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.