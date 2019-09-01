Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Rwwm Has Decreased Its Position; Davis-Rea LTD Holds Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 2.62M shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING REVERSES 9.3% LOSS, GAINS AS MUCH AS 2.1%; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 06/03/2018 Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Awaiting A Bottom Again – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Still Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $110.02M for 7.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset owns 6,572 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Kwmg Lc owns 212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mgmt has 215 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 11,303 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 144 shares. Heartland Advsr invested in 334,550 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc owns 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 10,971 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 314,542 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 357,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 201,570 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Jane Street Grp Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 94,424 shares.