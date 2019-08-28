Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Rwwm Cut Position by $440,028 as Stock Value Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 206.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 237,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 352,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.59 million, up from 114,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.98 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 3.42M shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 08/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Commends Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Com holds 55,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 30,000 shares stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 419,925 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 47,474 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank. Sei holds 30,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,488 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Axa holds 252,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Thrivent For Lutherans has 19,121 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,785 shares. First Personal Ser invested in 0.01% or 490 shares. 211,975 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 149,618 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: What Happened – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Balance Sheet Management Makes Me Nervous – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Awaiting A Bottom Again – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Looks Solid Heading Into Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 6.99 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings Stock Approaches a Multiyear Low on Southwest Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends nearly 770 points lower as intensifying trade tensions trigger stock rout – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 231,601 shares to 63,109 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).