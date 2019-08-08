Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Valuation Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised Its Position; Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake by $4.81 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 719,791 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 915,867 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shareholders Are Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lemelson Capital Management Announces 1H, 2019 Financial Results for The Amvona Fund, LP – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 306,861 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 4.67M shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 46,393 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 5,781 shares. Invesco reported 533,605 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.23% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 340,124 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 52,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.27% or 186,583 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 1,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 20 shares. Pacifica Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares to 254,795 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.