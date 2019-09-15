Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Valuation Rose While Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Titan International (TWI) Share Value Declined While Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.68M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 billion, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 296,324 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,300 shares to 15,030 shares, valued at $719.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,872 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 48,700 are owned by Us Commercial Bank De. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 105,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 45,567 shares. 73,143 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Blair William Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 0.02% or 248,722 shares. Mhr Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.95% or 8.01 million shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 310 shares. 125,076 are owned by Telemus Limited Liability Company. 35,600 are held by Teton Advsrs. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 16,426 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Co.

