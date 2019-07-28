Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Valuation Declined While Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.26 Million; Beasley (BBGI) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Position by $265.46 Million as Share Value Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.15 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Beasley (BBGI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 66,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.00M, down from 140,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Beasley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 9,867 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 64.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV S.A. Acquisition of further interest

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 7.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,739 are owned by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Advisory holds 470,051 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,530 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.69M shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 106,971 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 19,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 14,680 shares. Armistice Capital Ltd Llc reported 400,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Brandywine Mgmt holds 0.07% or 259,796 shares. 20 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 4.39M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 90,524 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold BBGI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.81 million shares or 0.93% more from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 968 are held by Meeder Asset. Northern Trust Corp owns 0% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) for 82,976 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) for 108,077 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,590 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,556 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 188,777 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). 12,036 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 10,634 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 1.13 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Charles Schwab Invest reported 15,050 shares stake. 32,469 were reported by Rbf Capital Limited Co. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 2,315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

