Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lifted Stake; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $668,100 as Stock Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 584,860 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING REVERSES 9.3% LOSS, GAINS AS MUCH AS 2.1%; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 393,905 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Company holds 1.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 124,805 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 1,785 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru owns 26 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 104,499 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 147,309 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 42 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 20 shares. 278,916 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 29,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 47,100 shares stake. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 51,082 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 5,300 shares stake. Pacifica Cap Invests Limited Com stated it has 51,100 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 140,844 shares stake.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.