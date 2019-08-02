Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 2.88 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 759,609 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35M for 7.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Lc invested 4.42% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 46,699 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 29,512 shares. Rwwm holds 628,537 shares or 6.89% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 221,437 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 14,120 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 13,476 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bbt Capital Limited Co invested in 0.63% or 13,555 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 63,739 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 248,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sib Ltd Company holds 1.78% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 65,451 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 14,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd reported 25,700 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 37,948 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 33,388 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 3,313 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 1.97% or 133,770 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd owns 2.89% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 116,050 shares. 44,026 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co. The California-based Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE, worth $2.21 million on Wednesday, June 5.