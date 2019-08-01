Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Foster & Motley Has Upped Its Position; Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Raised Its Stake

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,960 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 33,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 299,566 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 9,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 731,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00M, up from 722,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 322,385 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,816 shares to 20,162 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,963 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.85 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,113 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sei Investments owns 30,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 36,100 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Co has 86,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 47,917 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 2,322 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 52,965 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp owns 3,179 shares. Element Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 17,716 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Matarin Cap Management Lc invested in 0.11% or 39,530 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 93,645 shares stake. Agf Invs America holds 1.64% or 56,103 shares in its portfolio. 65 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 37,660 shares. Scout Invests invested in 244,329 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.19% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,455 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs has invested 0.68% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 3,725 are owned by Profund Ltd Liability Co. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,863 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co invested in 0.98% or 114,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 130,279 were reported by Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.31 million shares to 68,157 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.