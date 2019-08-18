Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holder Citigroup Lifted Position by $7.20 Million; As Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake by $782,000

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 76,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 871,639 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 330.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 260,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.32 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 06/03/2018 Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 52.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Samsung Accelerates New Product Ramp for 7nm Technology Node Using Synopsys’ Yield Explorer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Synopsys (SNPS): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 1.22% or 168,970 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 168,818 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 12,400 shares. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 705 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 257,171 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 23,241 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Finance Ser stated it has 8,286 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 163,333 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,249 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 229,294 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.23% or 10,742 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,691 shares to 127,333 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (Put) (NYSE:WPC) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 21,042 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 12,720 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 201,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland invested 0.91% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,440 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 509,414 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 132,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 121,025 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 11,303 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Foundry Partners Ltd stated it has 58,930 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 86,967 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 5,300 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 200 shares. 7,952 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Street Reacts To Dick’s Sporting Goods Q4 Earnings, Stock Drop: Stay On The Sidelines – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.