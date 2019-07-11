Dick’s Sporting Goods Common Stock (DKS) Received “Neutral” By Goldman Sachs with $38.0000 Target; Capital Research Global Investors Raised Home Depot (HD) Position

Capital Research Global Investors increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 887,620 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 16.20M shares with $3.11 billion value, up from 15.31 million last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $231.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Goldman Sachs issued a “Neutral” rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc Common Stock (NYSE:DKS). The firm has initiated coverage on shares of DKS in a analysts note revealed to clients and investors on 11 July. Goldman Sachs’s target price gives upside of 5.85% from the company’s last stock price.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stake by 158,438 shares to 9.55 million valued at $715.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 2.91 million shares and now owns 6.97 million shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability reported 20,833 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 66,035 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 0.13% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,922 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Lc. Dodge And Cox holds 58,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 49,596 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Green Valley Invsts Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 512,290 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 3,669 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.56% or 23,723 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zweig accumulated 1.37% or 64,042 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt holds 17,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 1,442 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 13,890 shares. The New York-based Armistice Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 176,280 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 101 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 14,870 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% stake. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). North Star Invest Mgmt owns 550 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 19,121 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Company reported 86,967 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 87,576 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 509,414 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.33’s average target is 3.98% above currents $35.9 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 6. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

