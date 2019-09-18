Dicks Sporting Goods (Call) (DKS) Holder Citigroup Decreased Stake by $1.17 Million; Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Stake by $344,784; Share Value Rose

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Call) (DKS) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 1.42 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 298,810 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78M, up from 293,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 912,477 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH)

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.35 million for 24.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures on Hold Ahead of Jackson Hole Summit, PMI Data – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 16,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 29,934 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 490 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 754,871 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 593,660 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Signaturefd Limited invested in 1,986 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 109,528 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.18% or 14,568 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Co has 20,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 60 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Brown Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Piedmont Investment reported 6,513 shares. Panagora Asset owns 7,053 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.05 million shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $486.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 23,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,180 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Cap Tr V.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Friday, February 1, 2019 – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares to 6,052 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 25,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,755 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp reported 1.72 million shares. Css Limited Com Il holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 13,508 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 4,445 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 668,721 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 16,387 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 613,187 shares. Pnc Financial Services has 1.27 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.85% or 2.39M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 44,248 shares. 4.13 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,949 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com invested in 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coe Cap Management Limited Com reported 19,716 shares.