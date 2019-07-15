Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We are contrasting Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.04 N/A -1.62 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.38% and an $23.6 average price target. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 145.17% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.