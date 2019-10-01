Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

We will be comparing the differences between Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,054,813.77% -66.1% -37.2% Zai Lab Limited 90,620,405.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Zai Lab Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.