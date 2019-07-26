Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 127.94 N/A -1.62 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 75.40 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 62.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.