Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 81.51 N/A -1.70 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.67% upside potential and an average target price of $23.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.